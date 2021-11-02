“It’s still mind-blowing to me” - AEW star on main-eventing ahead of Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson

Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson didn't get to main-event AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, but Ruby Soho and Britt Baker did. This outcome surprised many fans, but it gave a big-fight feel to the title bout between the two men.

Ruby Soho was the most recent guest on Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo to discuss all things AEW. When asked what it was like to main event AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, she described how she appreciated this opportunity because it meant that the company trusted her.

"It meant to me that AEW trusted me," said Sojo. "And that to me means the world because I want to be able to grab the ball and for them to never see it again....On a show that has Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega in it, and for us to be the main event was huge to me....Seeing CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, and then there's me, it's still mind-blowing to me."

Ruby Soho knew she had to deliver at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Being in the main event of such a big show against the AEW Women's World Champion, Ruby Soho knew how important it was to deliver in that matchup. Still, the fan-favorite star stated that she was honored to be part of the historic show.

"Honestly, this is a historical AEW Dynamite, not just because we're performing in the stadium that has never seen wrestling in it," said Soho. "And we're having this insane amount of people, the most crowd that we've performed in front of, and I was a part of the main event....And I really felt in that moment that I had to deliver."

Soho lost to Baker, but she has another chance to win a title. The Runaway will face Kris Statlander in the second round of the AEW TBS Women's Championship tournament. If she wins, she'll advance to the semi-finals.

Did you enjoy AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam? What did you think about Ruby Soho and Britt Baker main-eventing over Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

