AEW's Saraya (fka Paige) recalls high-profile WWE match with Nikki Bella 

During her WWE tenure, Saraya (fka Paige) had many noteworthy matches against prominent names in the industry. Recently, the former Anti-Diva recalled her match against Nikki Bella at Main Event in 2015.

Saraya made her debut on the main roster in 2015 and was a prominent part of the women's revolution in the company. She won the now-retired Divas Championship from AJ Lee on her first appearance on RAW. Saraya and Bella competed at Main Event for the Divas Championship. While Nikki retained the title, the match between the two women garnered a lot of praise from fans.

A fan recently remembered the title match between the former WWE Superstar and Bella in response to NXT Superstar Arianna Grace's tweet on their favorite match of all time:

"Actually fun fact. We decided to do that match because we were scared our match would get cut or time slashed at the ppv that was coming up! @BellaTwins remember that? twas a different time." tweeted the AEW star.

SARAYA @Saraya ‘twas a different time. it boy👑 @paigesvega @AriannaGraceWWE @Saraya vs nikki @BellaTwins on main event, they went extremely hard for NO reason and i was living for it @AriannaGraceWWE @Saraya vs nikki @BellaTwins on main event, they went extremely hard for NO reason and i was living for it😭 Actually fun fact. We decided to do that match because we were scared our match would get cut or time slashed at the ppv that was coming up! @BellaTwins remember that?‘twas a different time. twitter.com/paigesvega/sta… Actually fun fact. We decided to do that match because we were scared our match would get cut or time slashed at the ppv that was coming up! @BellaTwins remember that? 😂 ‘twas a different time. twitter.com/paigesvega/sta…

At AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, the 30-year old star made her debut much to everyone's surprise, including the talent. It seems that she was hidden away in plain sight in a bid to prevent any leaks of her presence that night. The former WWE Superstar made her intentions clear with the upliftment of the women's division the sole focus of her signing with All Elite Wrestling.

Will Saraya face Britt Baker in her first match following injury?

On her first AEW appearance, the former Divas Champion indirectly announced her involvement in overlooking the women's division. However, in the weeks that followed, she got into a heated exchange with Britt Baker.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the former NXT Women's Champion was cleared by the AEW medical team to compete in the ring again. She suffered a severe neck injury during a live event which made her future as a competitor unclear.

𝑻𝒊𝒏𝒂 @TheWildCat___ 🏻



#AEWDynamite



I love this feud between Saraya and Britt Baker I love this feud between Saraya and Britt Baker 👏🏻😂#AEWDynamite https://t.co/YsnZ8Exj7k

With the next pay-per-view Full Gear around the corner, fans might get to witness the former Anti-Diva in action again. While her first addressal to fans upon her AEW debut did not sit well with them, it remains to be seen how she is utilized and booked for the promotion.

Would you like to see Saraya face the former AEW Women's Champion at Full Gear? Sound off in the comments.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes