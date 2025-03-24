AEW’s Saraya sends message couple of days ahead of life-changing kick-off

AEW star Saraya sent a message to all her fans ahead of what is going to be a life-changing kick-off for her. This will undoubtedly excite the fans.

The former WWE star has not been seen in an AEW ring since October 2024. Fans began to wonder about the reason and recently learned that she has been working on her book about her life and struggles.

With only two days remaining until its launch, Saraya took to her X/Twitter account to send a message to her fans. She wrote:

“2 MORE DAYS!! I’m so nervous you guys. I hope you love it! 🥹click to preorder yours!”

The book is titled Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives. According to the synopsis, the book is a story of Saraya’s life, from her early days to leaving home as a teenager and making it big in WWE.

Saraya wants to have a program with Harley Cameron

The Anti-Diva was in a faction with Harley Cameron last year before she went on a hiatus. Since then, Cameron has climbed the ranks and is now a top star in AEW.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the former AEW Women’s Champion revealed that while the split from Cameron was necessary, she would still love to have a program with her.

“People love her. I'm like, 'I need to take a break. And then maybe, eventually, I can come back and we can go into a story where I'm just trying to hold you back again, and then you get your big pin on me.' That's the idea that I wanted. I don't think we're doing that now, but I said the best thing I can do is take a step back.”

It will be interesting to see when she will make a comeback and how she might have a program with her former protege.

