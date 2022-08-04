"I’m going to be a dad" - AEW star Shawn Spears pens heartfelt message after Peyton Royce (aka Cassie Lee) announces pregnancy

AEW star Shawn Spears has taken to Twitter to react to the happy tidings of Peyton Royce's pregnancy announcement. Known in IMPACT Wrestling as Cassie Lee, Royce is remembered by WWE fans as one half of the famed tag team The IIconics.

A few hours ago, Royce posted a soul-stirring video on her Instagram handle to share the news that the married couple will soon welcome their first child. The video also showed the first sonogram of their unborn baby. In the caption, Peyton Royce wrote, "Can't wait to meet you."

Since the announcement, the duo have been receiving a reckless outpouring of love and congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers.

Spears quickly took a moment to express gratitude to everyone who reached out to him and his wife. The former WWE Superstar also mentioned that becoming a father is "forever the greatest moment of his life."

"Thank you to all of your wonderful words, kindness and well wishes during this extremely exciting time for us. We see them and they mean more to us than you know. I’m going to be a Dad…Forever the greatest moment of my life," Spears tweeted.

Spears and Royce first met each other during their lengthy time in WWE. The two started dating back in 2015 and eventually tied the knot in August 2019.

Natalya and the wrestling world continue to react to Shawn Spears and Peyton Royce's life-changing announcement

The wrestling world continues to create buzz surrounding Shawn Spears and Peyton Royce's pregnancy announcement.

WWE Superstar Natalya is the latest Superstar to congratulate the married couple:

Meanwhile, some people are showering parental advice on Spears and motivating him to become the best father for his unborn child.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

With Spears and Royce set to embark on their journey to parenthood, we at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish them an abundance of happiness and joy in their future together.

