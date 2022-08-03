Peyton Royce aka Cassie Lee announces pregnancy with former WWE Superstar

Peyton Royce aka Cassie Lee recently shared the happy news that she is expecting her first child with fellow former WWE Superstar Shawn Spears, who was known as Tye Dillinger during his time in NXT.

The former WWE Superstar shared an emotional video of her first revealing that she was pregnant with her husband, as well as a sonogram of their child already happily moving around in the womb.

Cassie and the current AEW star met whilst working together in WWE, and went on to marry after Spears requested his release from the company and made the move over to AEW.

Cassie didn't announce when the couple expected to welcome their child, but instead noted, "Can't wait to meet you" as part of the announcement.

The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) are currently on a break from the wrestling business after making the announcement back in April 2022, following a stint with IMPACT Wrestling.

Peyton Royce was released from WWE back in April 2021

Peyton Royce remained in the wrestling business following her release back in April 2021. Royce's release came as a shock since she was seen as one of the most popular stars in the company at the time and it was unclear why Peyton and Billie Kay were split.

The two women have reunited since their release and are now former IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions. Shawn Spears, on the other hand, has been a part of AEW since 2019 and has been one of their most consistent stars.

Spears joins the likes of Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes as current and former AEW Superstars who have recently welcomed their first child. This does mean that Spears will be requesting some time away from the company in the coming weeks in order to welcome his newest addition.

