"This made me cry" - Reactions pour in as former WWE star Peyton Royce aka Cassie Lee announces pregnancy in heartwarming video 

Former WWE star Cassie Lee recently uploaded a video on Instagram with her husband and AEW star Shawn Spears, sharing the news of her pregnancy.

Formerly going by the name Peyton Royce in the global juggernaut, Lee was shockingly released from the company, alongside her tag team partner Jessica McKay, in April 2021 as part of budget cuts.

After a short but memorable stint in IMPACT Wrestling, Cassie Lee announced her sabbatical from the wrestling business earlier this year to focus on her acting career.

In a now-viral and heartwarming video posted by her and Spears together, the duo shared the news of soon becoming parents. As expected, several superstars across promotions, be it from WWE, AEW, or IMPACT Wrestling, came together to congratulate Cassie Lee and Spears for this personal milestone.

Injured RAW Superstar Becky Lynch was one of the first to react, congratulating them and writing that she was "delighted" with the news.

"Delighted for you guys!!! Congratulations!!!!!" wrote Becky Lynch.

Brie Bella also couldn't hide her excitement after watching the video as she sent out the following comment on the post:

"Aawww yay!!!! Congrats!!! So happy for you both!!" wrote Brie Bella.

Big E also poured his heart out with his comment, writing that he's confident Cassie Lee and Shawn Spears would be "incredible" parents.

"YOU GUYS!!! I am so immensely happy for you two! You’re going to be such incredible and loving parents." wrote Big E.

AEW star Tay Conti was also overjoyed with the development, sending her best wishes to the couple.

"Omg omg omg ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congrats congrats !!!! Im so happy" wrote Tay Conti.

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Anna Jay, among others, also left their heartfelt wishes in the comments section.

Cassie Lee was immensely successful in WWE

Despite her WWE career being cut short in 2021, Cassie Lee had a great stint in the promotion, having been a part of many memorable moments. Out of those, her WWE Women's Tag Team Championship win, alongside Jessica McKay at WrestleMania 35, was the easy highlight of her tenure.

Now that she's entering a new phase of her life, we at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish her and Shawn Spears nothing but the best for their future.

