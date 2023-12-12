AEW's Swerve Strickland has a four-word reaction to seeing John Cena and MJF together

AEW star Swerve Strickland recently commented on MJF and John Cena's photograph from The Iron Claw movie premiere, which has created a lot of buzz on social media.

The Iron Claw movie features a brief role from the AEW World Champion MJF. The wrestling biopic is set to release on December 22, 2023. The premiere was attended by many All Elite Wrestling and WWE stars, including MJF, John Cena, CJ Perry, Baron Corbin, and more.

On Twitter, Swerve Strickland gave his reaction on MJF's post:

"There goes the internet."

AEW star Swerve Strickland admits that WWE was right in not pushing him two years ago

AEW star Swerve Strickland recently recalled his time in WWE and admitted that Triple H and Shawn Michaels were right not to make him a top star during his time with the Stamford-based company.

Swerve Strickland has proven to be one of the best signees of All Elite Wrestling. The Mogul Embassy leader is, without a doubt, the hottest star in wrestling today. However, Swerve had an underwhelming run during his time with the WWE before his unfortunate release in 2021.

Speaking on Notsam Wrestling, Swerve Strickland admitted that the WWE was right not to push him two years ago as he was not ready for the spotlight:

"Like I saw this earlier, they were like, 'They [WWE] should have pushed the button on him a year ago or two years ago.' I'm like, 'No, they shouldn't have.' I'll admit that," said the AEW star. "No, it wasn't my time. Once again, it goes back to Shawn's quote, they were like, I didn't handle this, in this position at that time. Now at a later time, I would've probably handled it better. But, now I know where I'm good at, now I know where my position lies, and I can handle that, I can excel at this." (H/TWrestlingINC)

