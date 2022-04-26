AEW star shares interesting reaction to Seth Rollins' look from WWE RAW 

AEW star Swerve Strickland recently shared his reaction to Seth Rollins' look from this week's episode of WWE RAW, saying he looked like "spearmint gum."

The Messiah was a significant part of the red brand's latest episode, as he was featured in the show's opening segment and the main event. However, it turned out to be a disappointing night for Rollins as he, alongside Kevin Owens and The Usos, lost to the crowd-favorite team of Randy Orton, Riddle, Cody Rhodes, and Ezekiel.

Minutes after the show started airing, Swerve Strickland took to Twitter to pass a hilarious comment about the former Universal Champion's unique look and attire. Take a look at the AEW star's tweet below:

"Seth Rollins looking like Spearmint Gum."

It's no secret that Seth Rollins' fashion sense has won him many admirers and detractors at the same time. While many fans praise him for his unique on-screen attire, others criticize his deliberately over-the-top style.

Whatever the case, Rollins sure knows how to get people talking about him, as even a performer from a rival company felt compelled to comment.

Swerve Strickland is currently eying the AEW World Championship

Considering it's one of the most coveted titles in pro wrestling, many have set their sights on the AEW World Championship, including Swerve Strickland.

In a recent interview, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion stated that he wants to challenge Hangman Page for the title while praising his run with the gold.

"I think I'm gonna go for the World Championship. I'm pretty sure Adam Page isn't doing anything like that. Yeah, that's the sanitized title, it looks like. So, Adam Page, man, I think he deserves more praise for what he's doing as champion right now, said Swerve.

With fellow former WWE star Keith Lee on his side, Swerve Strickland is currently embroiled in a heated feud with Team Taz. The two challenged Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs to a rematch on last week's Dynamite.

