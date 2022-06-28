"Just a really good dude" - 4-time champion praises John Cena on his 20th anniversary in WWE

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Taz recently took to Twitter to praise John Cena on his 20th anniversary in the company.

The Cenation Leader made his WWE television debut on the June 27, 2002, episode of SmackDown against Kurt Angle. Over the next decade and a half, he carried the company as the undisputed top guy, winning 16 world titles in the process.

Multiple legends and superstars have congratulated Cena for achieving the milestone of 20 years in WWE. AEW personality Taz also joined in on the activities and said the celebration for the former world champion was "well deserved."

"Well deserved celebration for @JohnCena. I remember when he started in WWE, he worked very hard, was humble & very positive everytime I was around him for years. I’ve called many of his matches & saw his evolution rapidly rise. Just a really good dude…Congrats John!" wrote Taz.

You can check out Taz's tweet below:

ftw @OfficialTAZ Well deserved celebration for @JohnCena - I remember when he started in WWE, he worked very hard, was humble & very positive everytime I was around him for years. I’ve called many of his matches & saw his evolution rapidly rise. Just a really good dude…Congrats John! Well deserved celebration for @JohnCena - I remember when he started in WWE, he worked very hard, was humble & very positive everytime I was around him for years. I’ve called many of his matches & saw his evolution rapidly rise. Just a really good dude…Congrats John!

You can check out the full results of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door HERE.

Twitter had a positive response to Taz praising John Cena on his 20th anniversary in WWE

The Cenation Leader is one of the greatest superstars ever to step foot inside the squared circle. Naturally, Taz's tweet received a positive response from fans.

Some of the reactions are:

Dan Young @Youngy54 @OfficialTAZ @JohnCena You and Michael Cole calling John Cena matches was the soundtrack to some of my favourite moments back in the day, so thank you for that. @OfficialTAZ @JohnCena You and Michael Cole calling John Cena matches was the soundtrack to some of my favourite moments back in the day, so thank you for that. https://t.co/MqBxnfwFeK

Alex Simmons @alexjsimmons_ @OfficialTAZ @JohnCena Taz, thank you for helping make those stories come to life during my childhood. Incredible era and a fun time to be a kid. @OfficialTAZ @JohnCena Taz, thank you for helping make those stories come to life during my childhood. Incredible era and a fun time to be a kid.

Cena appeared on this week's RAW for the first time since his loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021. He had multiple backstage segments with top superstars, including one with the current United States Champion Theory.

John Cena also cut a heartfelt promo later in the show, where he thanked the fans for supporting him throughout his career. The 16-time world champion said that he will compete again in the future, but he is not sure when.

With Theory confronting Cena on RAW, it will be interesting to see if a match is booked between the two superstars for the United States Title, possibly at this year's SummerSlam.

What happened after AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door? Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far