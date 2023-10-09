AEW's The Young Bucks address claims of being two of the "most hated wrestlers"

AEW's EVPs The Young Bucks are one of the most successful tag teams in the promotion, but according to Matt Jackson, they're also one of the most hated.

The Bucks are often highly praised by their peers and hardcore fans, however, many online seem to loathe the stars. This especially became rampant when they had their backstage fight with CM Punk, as fans became highly tribalized over the situation.

During a recent interview with RJ City on HEY (EW), Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks recalled a conversation with a friend about being some of the most hated and arguably most successful wrestlers.

"We actually met up with a friend of ours and we said: 'I think we're the most hated wrestlers currently.' And he said: 'Well, do you know what that means?' And I said: 'What?' And he says that: 'You're probably one of the most successful wrestlers.' I said okay."

He continued:

"But, yeah, it's tricky. To be very divisive is one thing - because usually we're 'the greatest' or we're 'the absolute worst.' Nothing in between," Matt Jackson said.

In the same interview, The Young Bucks hilariously revealed that All Elite Wrestling was originally going to be named "World's Best Wrestling."

The Young Bucks had a lot of positive things to say about Adam Copeland's AEW debut

Adam Copeland shocked the industry during AEW WrestleDream when he made the jump from WWE to All Elite Wrestling. Many wrestlers had a lot to say about the move, including The Young Bucks.

During an episode of Being The Elite, both Nick and Matt Jackson reacted to Adam Copeland's WrestleDream debut. According to Nick, Copeland's addition was a major positive for the company.

"We’re not the only ones that got a big W tonight. I think the company had a big W. I saw that debut," Nick Jackson said.

Matt chimed in too, and focused on how it felt to hear The Rated-R Superstar's unmistakable theme, Metalingus.

"It was really cool seeing Adam Copeland [debut], with his music that we all sang out loud for years," Matt Jackson said. (H/T Fightful)

It remains to be seen if The Young Bucks and Adam Copeland will end up clashing in AEW. If the veteran somehow makes amends with Christian Cage, a tag-team clash between all four will be inevitable.