Former tag team champion shares his honest thoughts about Adam Copeland's (fka Edge) AEW debut

Last night at AEW's WrestleDream, Rated R Superstar Edge (Adam Copeland) shocked the professional wrestling world when he debuted in the Jacksonville-based company.

The former WWE Champion came to the ring following the main event of the pay-per-view to save Darby Allin and Sting from a post-match assault by Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne.

Expand Tweet

During the most recent edition of Being The Elite, The Young Bucks reflected upon Edge's debut in AEW at WrestleDream. Nick Jackson said that it was a big win for the Jacksonville-based company.

"We’re not the only ones that got a big W tonight. I think the company had a big W. I saw that debut," Nick Jackson said. [H/T Fightful]

Matt Jackson spoke about Rated R Superstar's theme song "Metalingus" and said it was cool to see him debut with the same music they have sung for many years.

"It was really cool seeing Adam Copeland [debut], with his music that we all sang out loud for years," Matt Jackson said. [H/T Fightful]

Matt added that it was a big night for them, and they had a surprise planned for Wednesday.

"Guess what? Big night for us. Adam Copeland debuted. We got our future title match. We’re all tired. So I have a little bit of a surprise to make the travel a little bit easier for us this Wednesday. Stay tuned. I think you guys are all gonna be happy," said Matt Jackson. [H/T Fightful]

At WrestleDream, The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) came out victorious in a four-way tag team match to determine the number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Titles against Lucha brothers, The Gunns, and the team of Orange Cassidy and FTW Champion Hook.

Adam Copeland (Edge) files for several trademarks after joining AEW

Speaking on media scrum following the WrestleDream pay-per-view, Edge detailed the emotions he felt during his debut. The 49-year-old said he felt free, similar to how he felt during indie shows at the beginning of his career.

"I felt free. That's just the word that kept popping [...] I felt free, and it felt fun. I felt almost like the same feeling I would have when I would come out for my indie shows," said Edge.

As per the recent reports, Adam Copeland has filed trademarks on "Legend," "Cope," "The Rogue," and "Iconoclast" for entertainment and merchandise purposes.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.