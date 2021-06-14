AEW's The Young Bucks tease moving to IMPACT Wrestling

AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks recently teased a move to IMPACT Wrestling nearly a decade after their first stint with the promotion ended.

At Against All Odds 2021, the champions showed up to assist their Elite stablemate Kenny Omega in retaining his IMPACT Wrestling World Championship against Moose. They laid the challenger out with a Superkick and a BTE trigger to turn the tide in Omega's favor.

The AEW Tag Team Champions then posted a throwback profile picture on Twitter from their days in IMPACT Wrestling.

Apart from this post, The Young Bucks updated their Twitter bios, in which they refer to themselves as Max and Jeremy Black, their in-ring names from their run in IMPACT Wrestling.

"It’s Max & Jeremy Buck!" they wrote

The inter-promotional warfare between IMPACT Wrestling and AEW has become even more intense after the events at Against All Odds 2021. Moose has teased joining forces with AEW stars Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston in his battle against The Elite.

It remains to be seen whether The Young Bucks will show up in IMPACT Wrestling in the coming weeks. It's also possible that Moose and the recently-fired Sami Callihan will invade AEW to get their hands on The Elite.

AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks had a great start to their IMPACT Wrestling run

Before the Young Bucks reached superstardom in AEW, the young, inexperienced duo joined IMPACT Wrestling in 2009. Going by the name Generation Me, the pair had a series of bangers against the Motor City Machine Guns that helped the Jacksons stand out.

Despite a strong start to their careers, their momentum stalled due to poor booking, and the promotion made them compete as singles wrestlers.

In other news; Tonight Max and Jeremy Buck (Generation Me) made their return to IMPACT after 8 long years! 🤣#AgainstAllOdds #AEWDynamite #ImpactWrestling #AEW

pic.twitter.com/n4xrsiV4ZC — 𝐉𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 13, 2021

In 2011, frustrated owing to monetary issues and creative dissatisfaction, they departed the promotion. Despite a handful of appearances in 2013, The Young Bucks hadn't returned to IMPACT Wrestling until this past Saturday.

