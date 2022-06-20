AEW's Thunder Rosa calls out WWE Legend for a match

AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa has called out WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze for a match and says she wants to retire the veteran.

Blayze, who has also gone by the ring-name Medusa, is a former 3 time Women's Champion in WWE during its days as the WWF. She is also a former Cruiserweight Champion in WCW. She was a trailblazer in women's wrestling in North America in the 90s and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

She also made an appearance for Tony Khan's company in August 2022 to present the company's Women's cup tournament.

Rosa, who won the AEW Women's Championship on Revolution pay-per-view on March 6th this year, recently spoke during a virtual signing for The Asylum Wrestling Store. She claimed that she wants to retire Medusa, saying:

"I’m gonna retire Madusa, just said it… Yeah, she knows that. She’s a good friend. Definitely, I would like to retire her for sure.” (H/T Post Wrestling)

Thunder Rosa says she wants a match against Sasha Banks

AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa, during the same event, also called out former WWE Women's Champion Sasha Banks.

Banks, the Women's Tag Team Champion with Naomi at the time, walked out of the company with her partner on May 16th of this year. The pair were to take part in the main event on that night's RAW.

It was reported earlier this week that The Boss has been released by WWE. Although there is no official word on such, many have started speculating about her next move. Some claim that she is AEW bound.

When asked about the idea of Sasha becoming "All Elite," the champ had this to say:

"I mean, of course everybody’s gonna come for whoever’s on top, right? I’m the biggest prey any predator comes after and I’m ready man. I told you, I’m not afraid of nobody. If Sasha wants — if ‘The Boss’ wants some from La Mera Mera, she got it, she got it coming. Hell yeah. That’s how I do.” (H/T Post Wrestling)

Thunder Rosa is seemingly on top of her game, spearheading a resurgence of women's wrestling in AEW after arguably a weak start for the division. Her defending the title against a household name like Sasha Banks would surely be a mouth-watering affair.

The Mexican-American superstar will next be defending her title against Toni Storm on June 26, 2022, at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

