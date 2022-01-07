AEW's Tony Khan opens up about the qualities he looks for when he signs new talent

AEW President Tony Khan has opened up about the specific qualities he looks for when signing a wrestler to the company.

Khan has splashed the cash on a number of high-profile signings since AEW began in 2019. From former world champions to top indie prospects, Khan has made the AEW roster a force to be reckoned with.

AEW's head of creative recently spoke to "Rasslin" on Barstool Sports about a variety of topics. When asked what the main qualities he looks for in potential signings are, here's what he had to say:

"Well I mean there’s a number of things. There’s in ring ability, there’s professionalism, that’s very important that’s number one. The first word in professional wrestler is professional you know. I think in ring ability, charisma, promos you know and looking for a combination of these. If someone has some more than others you can work around it to some extent, but you need them all.

Tony Khan recently opened the checkbook for a once retired WWE Superstar after Jake Atlas was announced as the first AEW signing of 2022. Atlas was impressive in his debut against Serpentico on the January 3rd edition of AEW Dark Elevation.

Atlas will make his AEW Rampage debut on January 7th when he takes on one of the most high profile signings made to date, Adam Cole.

Tony Khan is not done bringing talent into AEW yet

It won't be long before AEW's fans are surprised with another blockbuster signing. Khan stated in an interview with Z100 radio that he is aiming to bring a "dream signing" to AEW in the coming weeks.

The "dream signing" is said to be based in North America. They will have big shoes to fill following the acquisitions of other big names like Kyle O'Reilly and Mercedes Martinez.

2022 is shaping up to be another blockbuster year for AEW. The only way to catch these signings will be by watching AEW TV every single week

