Tony Khan speaks on getting ideas from Twitter for AEW

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke about taking ideas from the promotion's fans on Twitter. He stated that the social media platform is a great place to connect with the wrestling community.

Tony is known for being open to ideas and suggestions from vocal fans on social media. He recently revised the arena lighting for All Elite Wrestling events based on a Twitter user's advice.

The Fulham Football Club Sporting Director appeared on Shane Strickland's Swerve City podcast. The two discussed the future of Twitter under its new ownership. Khan noted that the platform helps connect the fans to the wrestlers, and he gets good suggestions for his show from it.

“I do think we get good ideas from it, being connected with the fans and the other wrestlers. You get ideas and how do you incorporate them? But there are some simple things like I saw somebody saying we should use the moving graphics for the PPV. I was going to shoot Punk and Hangman for their match this past week. But then Hangman had COVID so he was out, so we are going to shoot him next week. But we shot Punk, and people were really excited, and it was this guy [on Twitter]. I told him it was a good idea.” (H/T Wrestling Inc)

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan incorporates more of fan inputs on AEW programming moving forward.

Tony Khan revealed a challenge he faces in AEW

The Jacksonville-based promotion currently offers two television shows, Dynamite and Rampage, on Wednesdays and Fridays, respectively. They also air YouTube specials Dark and Dark: Elevation every week.

Speaking on the same edition of Swerve City, Tony Khan spoke about the challenge of accommodating all the talent he has at his disposal in a limited time.

“I think a big thing is right now we have so many great stars and there’s only three hours of TV time. So it’s a challenge, but I think we use other great outlets at our disposal like AEW Dark and AEW Elevation which are great shows.”

It will be interesting to see if Tony decides to introduce a brand new show considering the size of their ever-expanding roster.

