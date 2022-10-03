Backstage details on AEW's TV partner reportedly reaching out to WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' wife

Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi Rhodes were crucial in the inception and conceptualization of All Elite Wrestling.

At WrestleMania 38 Rhodes returned to WWE after nearly six years. He appeared as a mystery opponent to Seth Rollins and the two feuded over the next couple of subsequent premium live events. Rhodes suffered a severe pec injury before Hell in a Cell. He underwent surgery and is currently out of action for the next few months.

His wife Brandi Rhodes was the Chief Brand Officer for the Jacksonville-based promotion. There was no update on her future after her husband signed with his former employees. She was spotted competing in a few matches at the performance center in August this year.

Recently, Fightful Select reported that Brandi is a free agent. Additionally, she seemingly looks forward to joining forces with WWE on her KultureCity project. There was reportedly no contact between AEW and the former WWE Superstar but their television partner Warner Brothers Discovery had allegedly contacted her last month.

WBD had also reportedly wanted The American Nightmare to stay on with AEW. He was on good terms with everyone in the promotion prior to his shift to the McMahon led-company.

Cody Rhodes was spotted on the poster for WWE Royal Rumble next year

The last time Cody Rhodes competed in a ring was in a Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins on June 5. He won the match in a hellacious battle, much to his opponent's surprise who looked to destroy him for the embarrassing losses he suffered in previous months.

The commencement of ticket sales for the road to WrestleMania has begun. WWE officially shared a poster for the event which features The American Nightmare, and fellow injured star Becky Lynch.

John Cox @JohnCox411980 I like the 2023 @WWE Royal Rumble Poster I’m definitely planning on going to my 3rd Royal Rumble Show! I like the 2023 @WWE Royal Rumble Poster I’m definitely planning on going to my 3rd Royal Rumble Show! https://t.co/HrLtW7sHKj

The RAW Superstar impressed the wrestling fraternity upon his return and pushed as the top babyface of the company. It was also speculated that Cody Rhodes would face Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship before his injury.

Would you like to see Brandi Rhodes join her husband in WWE? Sound off in the comments.

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far