AEW’s Will Ospreay set to undergo major appearance change

Will Ospreay's career in AEW continues to reach new heights with every passing week. As he continues his path, he is also looking to make a change in his appearance, possibly to complement his growing success.

The Aerial Assassin delivered one of the greatest in-ring showdowns at the 2025 Double or Nothing pay-per-view against "Hangman" Adam Page in the finals of the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Despite not winning the match, Ospreay's performance was widely applauded.

He recently took to X to reveal that he had taken a trip back home to the United Kingdom. Upon landing, Will Ospreay met his wife, who wanted him to get a haircut, and the AEW star stated that he would get it done the day after.

"I just landed in the U.K. The Mrs. picks me up & [sic] says, 'We’ve gotta talk about your hair.' I’ll get it cut tomorrow!" he wrote.

Will Ospreay reveals reason for signing with AEW over rival promotion WWE

Will Ospreay had been competing in AEW since 2022, but it wasn't until November 2023 that he signed on the dotted line to become an official member of the company's roster. The Commonwealth Kingpin officially joined the roster in February 2024. Before he inked a deal with Tony Khan's company, WWE also showed interest in signing the former International Champion.

In a recent appearance on The #JJRBTS (rehashed) podcast, Ospreay revealed that he chose to sign with All Elite Wrestling over WWE, as the Tony Khan-led promotion was a clear underdog in the professional wrestling world. He also discussed his initial goals in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

“I like the counterculture stuff. I don't like going for the big thing. I like going for the underdog. I think that's why I signed with AEW in the first place. Because they are the underdog. They are the people coming from the ground up and the people who enjoy giving fan service. When I first came in here, I wanted to make this place the be-all, end-all. I want to sing from the high heavens that this is the best professional wrestling on the planet,” he said.

With Ospreay taking a trip back home to possibly recharge himself after a heartbreaking loss at Double or Nothing, it will be interesting to see if he gets a new look and if that proves to be lucky for him.

