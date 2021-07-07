AEW's Young Bucks slam wrestling veterans for burying them on podcasts 

AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks are clearly not among those who care what the veterans of the wrestling business think about them.

Of late, the duo have taken shots at everyone ranging from those working in WWE to retired bigwigs of the industry like The New Day, Legion of Doom, and more. The AEW stars' latest dig is directed at veteran wrestling podcasters, particularly those who aren't fond of their approach towards the business.

In their recently updated Twitter bio, The Young Bucks used a dialogue from Christopher Nolan's movie, The Dark Knight, and altered it quite masterfully to slam their critics. The AEW Tag Team Champions seem to have implied that many stars of the bygone era have grown old by spending the bulk of their time criticizing the duo.

"You either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself burying us on a podcast", tweeted The Young Bucks

Despite the criticisms directed towards them, it's safe to say The Young Bucks also have an equal number of fans who love their high-flying style of wrestling and their incredible character work.

The Young Bucks will defend their titles on this week's AEW Dynamite: Road Rager

The Young Bucks will have a chance to silence their critics this week by successfully defending their AEW Tag Team Championships. However, their opponents, Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo, will also leave no stone unturned to prove that last week's win over the champions was no fluke.

AEW GM @TonyKhan has just declared that the World Tag Team Title match at #RoadRager THIS Wednesday in Miami will be a STREET FIGHT! It promises to be an epic title fight Wednesday on #AEWDynamite @PENTAELZEROM+@MadKing1981 vs. @youngbucks at 8/7c on TNT! https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/3jgCGHvlI9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 3, 2021

With the match being a Street Fight, fans can expect to see plenty of violence and brutality on display by both teams. Though The Young Bucks are predicted to retain their titles, AEW can pull off a surprise by crowning new champions to signal the dawning of a new era.

What do you make of The Young Bucks' latest bio? Do you think The Young Bucks are in danger of losing their AEW Tag Team Championships? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Arjun