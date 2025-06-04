AEW saw popular act only as 'an enhancement thing,' says ex-star: "Sirens went off in my head" 

Within six years of its formation, AEW has emerged as one of the biggest professional wrestling companies in the world. With Tony Khan at the helm, this promotion is WWE's first legit rival since the Monday Night War, when the Stamford-based company was competing with WCW.

Hirings and releases are a common phenomenon in the professional wrestling industry. AEW has let go of several names this year, including Bear Bronson. Bronson was a member of the Iron Savages faction. Even though this group didn't win any titles in the company, they were quite popular amongst fans.

Recently, he was interviewed by The Wrestling Junkies podcast, where he revealed that Tony Khan only saw his faction as enhancement talent.

"I do feel like I was put in a box. Right before I left, I had spoken to an office person where I asked them, 'We're being very good team players. We do everything that is asked of us and we give zero pushback. Tony really likes the Iron Savages characters.' He was kind of the only one that did. He loved the motorboating and all that. I feel like I can take anything and try my best and have fun with it. I do feel that was a little to my detriment because it is something he thought was entertaining. 'Great. I'm making my boss happy.' I asked them, 'Is this something that can grow bigger? Over the next year, can we rise up the card?' They were very honest. Someone got back to me and said, 'No, they just see this as an enhancement thing,'" said Bronson.

Once he learned this information, he made up his mind to leave the company.

"That's when I was like, 'Oh man, I gotta get the f*** out of here.' That answered it....CM Punk and Steve Austin say it; if you're in this business and your goal isn't to be a top guy, or close to the top guy, you shouldn't be there. I believe that, too. Your dream isn't to be the guy already in the ring and lose in 30 seconds. Your dream is to main event WrestleMania, to be a star, to be the top guy, to be the best performer you can be. When they told me that, sirens went off in my head," he said. [H/T Fightful]

Bear Bronson felt complacent in AEW

In the above conversation, Bronson said that he has never fallen out of love with wrestling. However, when he was signed to All Elite Wrestling, he felt quite complacent.

"I believe, at this point in my career, I'm not going to say I ever fell out of love with wrestling, but I do believe I hit a point in AEW where I felt complacent," said the former AEW star.

Bear Bronson is not even 30 and probably has a bright future. Only time will tell the trajectory of his career.

