260 lb star sends a heartwarming message to AEW after announcing his exit

An AEW star recently announced his departure from the promotion after a nearly five-year-long stint. The talent in question, Bear Bronson, has now conveyed a heart-warming message of gratitude toward the Tony Khan-led company.

Ad

Bronson made his All Elite Wrestling debut with his Bear Country teammate Bear Boulder back in 2020. The two men officially signed with the promotion the following year, and competed on its YouTube show Dark as well as on its television programs, Dynamite, Rampage and Collision, facing off against budding stars and established names alike, including The Gunns, Jurassic Express, The Acclaimed, The Pinnacle, Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley, to name a few examples.

Ad

Trending

Bronson's last AEW match pit him and Boulder (rechristened as The Iron Savages) against The Outrunners on Collision this past November. He has not appeared on All Elite programming for some time now, and speculated, in a now-deleted tweet, that his long-time tag partner's arrest and subsequent firing earlier this year could have been the reason behind his continued hiatus.

After months of absence, Bear Bronson finally took to X/Twitter a few hours ago to reveal that his time in All Elite Wrestling was coming to an end, announcing his imminent free agency. The New York native shared a post conveying his gratitude towards the company, writing:

Ad

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

"Thank you @AEW."

Check out his tweet here.

Furthermore, responding to a user voicing their sympathy, Bronson reiterated his appreciation for the opportunities afforded to him by All Elite Wrestling.

"Not at all! its the nature of the business & everything happens for a reason. I grew so much with AEW & I’m thankful for the opportunities I was granted. Now I’ve never been so excited in my life to move on & pursue so much more."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dirty Bulk Bronson has been working the indie scene as of late, appearing in promotions like Beyond Wrestling, Limitless Wrestling and Capital City Championship Combat (C4).

AEW is letting go of another fan-favorite as well

Bear Bronson is not the only long-time AEW performer who recently announced their departure from the company - so did Abadon. Taking to X/Twitter, The Living Dead Girl disclosed that their deal with the promotion would expire the following month, and was not going to be renewed.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Abadon's last All Elite match saw the face-painted star unsuccessfully challenge Julia Hart for the TBS Championship at Worlds End 2023. They continued to make appearances on ROH, however, and wrestled on the brand as recently as this past February.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More