AEW star shares upsetting message after tag team partner's real-life arrest

A long-time AEW star has yet to appear on the company's programming this year since his former tag team partner was let go by the promotion due to being arrested on charges of assault. The talent in question, Bear Bronson, recently shared a social media update on his current struggles with his career.

Bronson, along with Beefcake Boulder, arrived in All Elite Wrestling in 2020, and as of late last year, the two were sporadically featured on the company's television programming, representing The Iron Savages. In their last match as a team in AEW, the duo suffered a quick loss to The Outrunners on Collision this past November. They did, however, make appearances on a couple of ROH tapings subsequently.

In January 2025, however, Beefcake Boulder was arrested on charges of domestic violence, which led to All Elite Wrestling firing the star the next month. While Jacked Jameson has since moved on from The Iron Savages, Bear Bronson has not wrestled in the Tony Khan-led company since his former Bear Country tag partner was let go.

The 29-year-old grappler shared a post recently on X/Twitter reflecting on his journey to flourish in singles competition on the indies, and recognizing his support system for keeping him going.

“Trying my best. I’m forgotten & ignored, just being honest,” he wrote. “Almost feels like I’m paying for someone else’s crimes. But whatever, I’m doing everything I can. My wife, family, fans, wrestlers & many others have been there for me lifting me up & pushing me to succeed on my own.”

Check out Bear Bronson's tweet below:

Bronson has worked in several promotions so far in 2025, including Beyond Wrestling, Create A Pro Wrestling, and Focus Pro Wrestling.

Bear Bronson is not sure if he will be back in AEW

As his hiatus on AEW and ROH TV continues, Bear Bronson has been keeping his skills sharp on the independent circuit. When a fan on X/Twitter voiced hope of the New York native's eventual return to the Tony Khan-owned companies, the latter suggested that the odds of it are unlikely, writing:

"Don’t see that happening. Just the truth. Good soldier, always did what was asked of me, but, now, because of obvious reasons, they don’t seem to want me anymore. Fine. Is what it is. Happens to plenty. But I’m a pro wrestler & I need to wrestle. So, you can find me on the indies," Bronson wrote.

It remains to be seen whether Bronson will be seen again on All Elite programming.

