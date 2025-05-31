“Tomorrow, I am officially a free agent” - After Abadon, another star announces AEW exit

Long-time AEW performer and fan-favorite Abadon recently announced the end of their tenure in the promotion. Now, another talent has revealed that he is set to depart from the Jacksonville-based company - the latter being none other than Bear Bronson, formerly of The Iron Savages.
"Dirty Bulk" Bronson made his All Elite Wrestling debut alongside his Bear Country tag partner Bear Boulder back in 2020. The duo were featured against both up-and-coming and established names in the promotion, including the likes of The Jurassic Express, The Gunns, The Acclaimed, Wardlow, Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston and even current World Champion Jon Moxley.
Bronson continued to make appearances on All Elite television and in ROH through 2022 and 2023. His last AEW match took place towards the end of November last year on Collision, where he and Boulder were defeated by The Outrunners. Unfortunately, the New York native had not been booked to be featured in the company since then. In a since-deleted social media post, the grappler had suggested that his absence could have been a result of his long-time teammate being arrested for domestic battery earlier this year.
However, it appears now that Bear Bronson's time in AEW is set to come to an end officially. Taking to X/Twitter, the 29-year-old announced his imminent free agency, voiced his confidence regarding his pro-wrestling future, and even conveyed his gratitude towards the Tony Khan-led promotion.
"Tomorrow, I am officially a free agent in pro wrestling To everyone that believes in me, To my family, & to my beautiful wife: I love you all, I’m grateful to live this life & grind. Now, I chase EVERYTHING I’ve ever dreamed of in full force & bet on BEAR F****** BRONSON!" - wrote Bronson.
Check out Bear Bronson's tweet below:
Bronson's departure follows on the heels of another well-known AEW face, Abadon, announcing that the company would not be renewing their contract, which is set to expire next month.