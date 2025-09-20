"AEW is scr*wed," "Nobody helped Darby" - Fans erupt after former champion helps Jon Moxley against top star

Jon Moxley went to war against Darby Allin at AEW All Out. The two rivals faced each other in a Coffin Match to settle their feud once and for all. However, when it looked like Allin had gained the upper hand in the match, the return of a former champion turned the tide in Moxley's favor at Scotiabank Arena.

Ad

The aforementioned star was former AEW World Trios Champion PAC, who made his return to the company after a hiatus of over 160 days. In the closing moments of the match, as Darby Allin was about to close the lid of the coffin, PAC made his return with a new look and kicked down The Daredevil.

Following a brutal attack all over the ring, The Bastard assisted Jon Moxley in putting Allin into the coffin and stealing the win. It was PAC's first appearance in AEW since the April 9, 2025, episode of Dynamite, where he suffered a leg injury in his match against Swerve Strickland.

Ad

Trending

It was a shocking return for the fans, and they have taken over the internet ever since it happened. Some claimed that AEW is in ruins as Jon Moxley and his faction are back in full force. Many even expressed pity for Darby Allin over his loss in this high-stakes match. X users questioned why no members of the AEW locker room stepped up to help out the former TNT Champion.

Ad

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Michael Acuna @mikeyacuna2649 Death Riders is at full strength. ​ AEW is screwed.

Ad

J.T Dangerously/Mr.J.T Guarantee @redsoxdominance It Had No Rules and NOBODY Helped DARBY They Just Let that Happen to Him Just WOW and Now The Death Riders are in FULL STRENGTH again

Ad

Moreover, some fans highlighted PAC's new hairstyle, claiming that he looked more unhinged than ever before. Others hilariously compared The Bastard to Austin Aries. Many shared that they thought it was the latter at first glance.

Shaun @SilentKnight314 And nobody in the roster helped Darby… wow

Ad

jj @holapendejo29 Bro looks more unhinged holy hell. Good to see him back 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Ad

🌊 WrasslingFanatic @ValkyrieToGlory Bro why does he look like Austin Aries now lmao

Additionally, fans believe PAC's return has the potential to change the game for the Death Riders. With that said, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold for Jon Moxley's faction from here on in All Elite Wrestling after such a major win at AEW All Out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anugrah Tyagi Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.



He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.



Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability. Know More