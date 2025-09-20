"AEW is scr*wed," "Nobody helped Darby" - Fans erupt after former champion helps Jon Moxley against top star

Jon Moxley went to war against Darby Allin at AEW All Out. The two rivals faced each other in a Coffin Match to settle their feud once and for all. However, when it looked like Allin had gained the upper hand in the match, the return of a former champion turned the tide in Moxley's favor at Scotiabank Arena.
The aforementioned star was former AEW World Trios Champion PAC, who made his return to the company after a hiatus of over 160 days. In the closing moments of the match, as Darby Allin was about to close the lid of the coffin, PAC made his return with a new look and kicked down The Daredevil.
Following a brutal attack all over the ring, The Bastard assisted Jon Moxley in putting Allin into the coffin and stealing the win. It was PAC's first appearance in AEW since the April 9, 2025, episode of Dynamite, where he suffered a leg injury in his match against Swerve Strickland.
It was a shocking return for the fans, and they have taken over the internet ever since it happened. Some claimed that AEW is in ruins as Jon Moxley and his faction are back in full force. Many even expressed pity for Darby Allin over his loss in this high-stakes match. X users questioned why no members of the AEW locker room stepped up to help out the former TNT Champion.
Moreover, some fans highlighted PAC's new hairstyle, claiming that he looked more unhinged than ever before. Others hilariously compared The Bastard to Austin Aries. Many shared that they thought it was the latter at first glance.
Additionally, fans believe PAC's return has the potential to change the game for the Death Riders. With that said, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold for Jon Moxley's faction from here on in All Elite Wrestling after such a major win at AEW All Out.