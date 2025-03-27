AEW seemingly claps back to WWE dig this week during Dynamite 

AEW and WWE always trade shots at each other. The same was the case this week as All Elite hit back at the global juggernaut with a dig on their television for jabs taken at them.

During the latest edition of Dynamite, MJF and MVP met each other in the ring. The Salt of the Earth responded to the offer of joining the Hurt Syndicate, which he was willing to accept. However, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin then came out to express their disapproval of him joining their side.

This was followed by the arrival of The Learning Tree members, Big Bill and Bryan Keith, as they walked out to the entrance ramp. After a heated exchange, Big Bill turned his attention towards the AEW World Tag Team Championship, currently held by The Hurt Syndicate.

He reminded the fans of his previous title reign, noting that it was his partner who was pinned by Sting, causing them to lose the title and never getting a rematch due to The Icon's retirement. Bill made an indirect reference to former AEW star Ricky Starks, who is now known as Ricky Saints.

During this week's episode of NXT, a heated segment between Saints and Shawn Spears also saw him take a shot at All Elite. Prior to that, CM Punk made a jab at the company with his 'I work with children' remark.

Regardless, MVP boldly responded to their tag team title challenge. He made it clear that once they win a match, The Hurt Syndicate will consider them for a title opportunity.

