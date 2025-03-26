Ricky Saints interview interrupted; has heated confrontation with former AEW star on WWE NXT

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT featured Vic Joseph interviewing Ricky Saints. The newest addition to the locker room spoke about various things before a former AEW star rudely interrupted the discussion.

Saints was telling Joseph about his struggles before he broke into pro wrestling and where he got his self-confidence from when they were interrupted by Shawn Spears. Spears and Saints are familiar with each other, having been together in AEW.

Spears came in and sent Joseph away, quickly beginning "his interview" with Ricky Saints. He asked him if he wondered why Spears hadn't invited Saints to join The Culling. The latter responded that he already knew the answer would be no, but the North American Champion cut him off.

Spears explained that all Saints was good at was "burning bridges," an obvious reference to how the latter's tenure ended in AEW. Spears then pointed out that he would never be a champion, which caught Ricky Saints' attention.

Saints informed Spears that the only reason he won the title was due to The Culling and that he would be the one to take it away from him.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for this rivalry. Perhaps the two will battle at Stand & Deliver with the North American Championship on the line. Only time will tell.

