AEW seemingly confirms another ex-WWE star’s departure

A former WWE star has seemingly left AEW after being removed from the roster page. The star in question is Kevin Kelly.

Kevin is a former WWE announcer and commentator who worked for the promotion from 1996 to 2003. He has also worked in promotions like NJPW and ROH throughout his career. Kelly has been part of AEW Collision's commentary team since its inaugural episode on June 17, 2023.

During a recent Twitter rant, Kelly commented that he has been intentionally sidelined by AEW and has not been featured on the desk.

Recently, some users pointed out that he has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion's official roster page. It may seem like he has left the company, but some said it could be a glitch on the website. However, his departure may be possibly confirmed following a recent update.

The March 9 edition of Collision was taped this week in Georgia. During the tapings, the commentary team consisted of Nigel McGuiness and Tony Schiavone. Kevin's absence from the commentary desk could mean his departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

AEW announcer Kevin Kelly recently talked about Ian Riccaboni's libelous comments

Among one of his controversial tweets, a tweet stated that Ian, a fellow commentator, tried to sabotage Kevin's career by making libelous remarks towards him.

"When you go out of your way to intentionally mischaracterize my raising awareness of the global horrors of child trafficking to a fringe conspiracy theory that everyone knows is bull***t in order to hurt my career and standing in the industry, that at the very least is libelous," wrote Kevin Kelly.

As of now, no official announcement has been made regarding his future.

