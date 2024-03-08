Major name removed from AEW's roster

AEW has kicked off 2024 with some massive overhauls in its staff and talent. Several key figures have departed the young company, including Dana Massie and former Vice President of Live Events Rafael Morffi. It seems that the latest to leave the All Elite organization is Collision commentator Kevin Kelly.

Kelly was hired by AEW in June 2023 and made his debut on the inaugural episode of Saturday Night Collision. The 56-year-old was primarily known for his long stints with Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling before joining the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Kelly originally manned Collision's commentary table alongside Jim Ross and Nigel McGuinness. Tony Schiavone was eventually promoted to the lead position, however, and after a controversial series of tweets about fellow commentator Ian Riccaboni, Kelly disappeared from television.

As pointed out by Dark Puroresu Flowsion today on X, Kevin Kelly has been removed from AEW's official roster. There is currently no word on whether he has been released, but the evidence seems to indicate that he and All Elite Wrestling are parting ways.

Despite the controversy, Kelly is well-known in the wrestling community. If he truly has departed the Jacksonville-based promotion, it's likely he'll be able to land a position with another major company in the near future.

