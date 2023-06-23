AEW seemingly takes a shot at WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar

AEW Fight Forever, the highly anticipated console game by the promotion, has already created a buzz among fans. However, some fans who received the game early have discovered an unexpected surprise a hidden Easter egg referencing none other than Brock Lesnar.

It seems that the game developers have taken a shot at The Beast Incarnate. The game, announced in late 2020, will finally be released on June 29 after multiple delays. This highly anticipated release will feature the AEW roster as playable characters for the first time in a video game.

This Easter egg of Lesnar follows in the footsteps of the Roman Reigns Easter eggs that were previously uncovered by fans. Brock Lesnar is no stranger to being featured in video games, but his presence in AEW Fight Forever is unique.

In a preview of the game's finisher creation suite, players can select Lesnar's iconic F5 finishing move. And to make it abundantly clear that it's a reference to Lesnar, the move has been aptly named 'Diverticulitis' in the game.

This move honors Lesnar's fight with diverticulitis, a condition that ended his UFC career. The moves also reference significant damage to an opponent's guts.

While Brock Lesnar's appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion remains unlikely, fans can enjoy this clever Easter egg in the game.

AEW star Matt Hardy reflects on Brock Lesnar's breaking the streak at WrestleMania

Brock Lesnar's shocking victory over The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30, ending The Phenom's undefeated streak of 21 wins, was reflected upon by AEW star Matt Hardy.

In an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, he praised the decision to have Lesnar be the one to end the streak.

"I think Brock is the guy that should have beat him. On top of Brock being such a legitimate badass [by] beating him, they got so much greatness out of Brock over the next ten years or so. So yeah, I think it was a good call," Matt Hardy said.

Hardy deemed it a good call and believed that the win elevated Lesnar's career, solidifying him as a legitimate player.

What are your thoughts on the hidden easter eggs on Brock Lesnar in Fight Forever? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes