AEW seemingly takes a subtle dig at WWE

AEW appears to have sparked discussions after seemingly taking a subtle shot at rivals WWE.AEW and WWE have been competing for dominance for some time now. Although the Stamford-based promotion is still recognized as the top wrestling promotion in the world, they see the Jacksonville-based promotion as a threat and have recently been trying to undermine them by counterbooking their shows. Despite this, Tony Khan's promotion has held its own especially due to producing good pay-per-views, including the recently concluded WrestleDream 2025 event. Now, it seems like All Elite Wrestling has reignited the promotional war by taking a small dig at WWE online.On X, AEW's official handle posted a GIF of Mercedes Mone looking distraught, accompanied by a caption that said, &quot;Monday again?!&quot; Since WWE hosts RAW on Monday nights, the post from All Elite Wrestling seems to reference the show, suggesting they aren't looking forward to it. However, the post is always subject to interpretation, and the conversations about it being a dig at WWE are purely speculative.&quot;Monday again?!.&quot; Check out AEW's post on X below:Bill Apter says AEW can counter WWE WrestleMania 2027 in Saudi Arabia.WWE's decision to host WrestleMania 2027 in Saudi Arabia irked many fans. Recently, wrestling veteran Bill Apter while addressing the situation, stated that Tony Khan could capitalize on this and counter the Shows of Shows.Speaking on a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the veteran said:&quot;Now, if Tony Khan wants to run, it can't be head-to-head on the same day. It can be earlier in the same day, and I think what's going to happen is that WWE is going to run in the United States. They have a deal with Fandango, they're going to be all over in the movie theatres, all over the giant screens like they used to be, or at home, you can watch it on you know, your streaming networks.&quot;Meanwhile, Tony Khan, after a successful showing at WrestleDream 2025, will now shift his focus to the upcoming Dynamite episode this Wednesday.