AEW seemingly takes a subtle dig at WWE

By Karan Raj
Modified Oct 20, 2025 16:59 GMT
AEW and WWE have been at loggerheads since 2019 [Images via their respective YouTube accounts]
AEW and WWE have been at loggerheads since 2019 [Images via their respective YouTube accounts]

AEW appears to have sparked discussions after seemingly taking a subtle shot at rivals WWE.

Ad

AEW and WWE have been competing for dominance for some time now. Although the Stamford-based promotion is still recognized as the top wrestling promotion in the world, they see the Jacksonville-based promotion as a threat and have recently been trying to undermine them by counterbooking their shows. Despite this, Tony Khan's promotion has held its own especially due to producing good pay-per-views, including the recently concluded WrestleDream 2025 event. Now, it seems like All Elite Wrestling has reignited the promotional war by taking a small dig at WWE online.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On X, AEW's official handle posted a GIF of Mercedes Mone looking distraught, accompanied by a caption that said, "Monday again?!" Since WWE hosts RAW on Monday nights, the post from All Elite Wrestling seems to reference the show, suggesting they aren't looking forward to it. However, the post is always subject to interpretation, and the conversations about it being a dig at WWE are purely speculative.

"Monday again?!."

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Check out AEW's post on X below:

Ad
Ad

Bill Apter says AEW can counter WWE WrestleMania 2027 in Saudi Arabia.

WWE's decision to host WrestleMania 2027 in Saudi Arabia irked many fans. Recently, wrestling veteran Bill Apter while addressing the situation, stated that Tony Khan could capitalize on this and counter the Shows of Shows.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the veteran said:

Ad
"Now, if Tony Khan wants to run, it can't be head-to-head on the same day. It can be earlier in the same day, and I think what's going to happen is that WWE is going to run in the United States. They have a deal with Fandango, they're going to be all over in the movie theatres, all over the giant screens like they used to be, or at home, you can watch it on you know, your streaming networks."

Meanwhile, Tony Khan, after a successful showing at WrestleDream 2025, will now shift his focus to the upcoming Dynamite episode this Wednesday.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Karan Raj
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications