WWE to stop counter-programming against AEW (Exclusive)

WWE's upcoming premium live event, Wrestlepalooza, will be the company's first PLE under their new deal with ESPN. The show will take place on the same day as AEW's All Out on September 20, 2025. However, it seems that this trend is not likely to continue.During the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, it was revealed that this would be the last time such an occurrence happens for the rest of the year. JoeyVotes revealed that none of the Stamford-based promotion's remaining shows will clash with any of Tony Khan's upcoming PPVs.According to a source with direct knowledge of WWE's remaining 2025 schedule, there doesn't appear to be any more clashes between WWE and AEW pay-per-views for the rest of the year. AEW has three shows lined up for October 18 (WrestleDream), November 22 (Full Gear), and December 27 (Worlds End), and the Stamford-based promotion reportedly has nothing planned in its calendar to directly oppose those shows.JoeyVotes added that while some events are planned around these dates, when AEW is hosting their PPVs, those will be non-telecasted live shows. Survivor Series 2025 is also set for November, but that PLE will take place the week after AEW's Full Gear.Meanwhile, WWE Wrestlepalooza is shaping up to be quite an exciting show for the fans. The first PLE on ESPN already has some huge matches on the card. John Cena is set to battle it out with Brock Lesnar for the first time in over a decade. AJ Lee will also wrestle her first match back on the show as she teams up with CM Punk to take on Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.