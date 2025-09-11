  • home icon
  • WWE to stop counter-programming against AEW (Exclusive)

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Sep 11, 2025 17:35 GMT
No more WWE-AEW clashes for the rest of the year. (Image via WWE.com)
WWE's upcoming premium live event, Wrestlepalooza, will be the company's first PLE under their new deal with ESPN. The show will take place on the same day as AEW's All Out on September 20, 2025. However, it seems that this trend is not likely to continue.

During the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, it was revealed that this would be the last time such an occurrence happens for the rest of the year. JoeyVotes revealed that none of the Stamford-based promotion's remaining shows will clash with any of Tony Khan's upcoming PPVs.

According to a source with direct knowledge of WWE's remaining 2025 schedule, there doesn't appear to be any more clashes between WWE and AEW pay-per-views for the rest of the year. AEW has three shows lined up for October 18 (WrestleDream), November 22 (Full Gear), and December 27 (Worlds End), and the Stamford-based promotion reportedly has nothing planned in its calendar to directly oppose those shows.

JoeyVotes added that while some events are planned around these dates, when AEW is hosting their PPVs, those will be non-telecasted live shows. Survivor Series 2025 is also set for November, but that PLE will take place the week after AEW's Full Gear.

Meanwhile, WWE Wrestlepalooza is shaping up to be quite an exciting show for the fans. The first PLE on ESPN already has some huge matches on the card. John Cena is set to battle it out with Brock Lesnar for the first time in over a decade. AJ Lee will also wrestle her first match back on the show as she teams up with CM Punk to take on Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

About the author
Faiz Ahmed

Faiz Ahmed

Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.

Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.

When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.

When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation.

Know More

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
