Predicting the rest of the WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 match card

WWE Wrestlepalooza is on the horizon, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the premium live event to take over ESPN and deliver some of the most exciting action. The PLE is scheduled to be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, and the excitement among fans is completely off the charts.

This week’s SmackDown featured Brock Lesnar's return for the first time since SummerSlam 2025, where he delivered a thunderous F-5 to John Cena, leading the company to confirm a singles match between Lesnar and Cena for Wrestlepalooza.

Furthermore, with Naomi out of action, the vacant Women’s World Championship will be on the line when Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY try to take each other down at the PLE. However, no more matches for the PLE have been confirmed. Let’s check out a list of matches that could be added to the Wrestlepalooza card.

#3. Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

With Cody Rhodes out of action, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton resumed their storyline on SmackDown, and the tension between the two has now surpassed everything. Both men have been trying to take each other down for weeks now, and with Rhodes not present, WWE could book a singles match between them for Wrestlepalooza.

While the match between them could make headlines, Cody Rhodes could also make his return at the PLE to make things more interesting and make this a triple-threat feud. This could be the perfect way to bring back the American Nightmare and further have an incredible feud between the top names on the blue brand for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

#2. The Usos vs. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker

The Vision has been dominating the entire roster of the red brand lately, and Jey Uso has been a constant roadblock for them. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed took down the former World Heavyweight Champion last week on RAW, which led to Jimmy Uso making an appearance with a chair to even the odds.

While Jimmy managed to get Breakker and Reed out of the ring, major damage was already done. Now that The Usos are seemingly set to reunite, it is the best option for the company to book a tag team match between both teams at WrestlePalooza.

#1. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk and AJ Lee [likely main event for WWE Wrestlepalooza]

The power couple of WWE, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, did a brilliant job by teaming up to take down CM Punk. However, the latter pulled a massive move by bringing back his wife, AJ Lee, to WWE for the first time in over a decade, to even the odds and have someone around his corner who could take care of Lynch.

Now that AJ Lee is back, the company might confirm the highly anticipated in-ring return of Lee by making a mixed tag team match between the two couples official. With Seth and Becky both holding gold, the company could also make it a Winners Take All match to make things more interesting for the future. Time will tell what WWE has i store for these cars next.

