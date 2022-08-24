"Life imitating art" - WWE legend slams Billy Gunn segment on AEW Dynamite(Exclusive) 

AEW Dynamite was largely praised this past week, however, with some fans divided by The Gunn Club's shocking attack on their father. A WWE Hall of Famer recently criticized the segment, questioning the realism of the set betrayal.

The Gunn Club has quickly risen to become one of the biggest fan favorite teams on the roster. Brothers Austin and Colten Gunn struggled for some time before an online feud with Danhausen allowed them to showcase their talent. The duo has since then briefly teamed up with The Acclaimed before turning on the tag team.

During a recent appearance on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Brian "Road Dogg" James shared why he believes The Gunn Club shouldn't have turned on their father.

"I think the turn is the wrong way to go, so no matter what, no matter how long you drag it out – you could’ve gotten them to the Trios Championship and they lose and they turn there! Either way, you’d have them turn on their dad, and it’s not relatable," James said. (07:40 onward).

The veteran continued, proposing what he deemed would be a better approach.

"Maybe they lose the trios and Billy loses and he goes ‘Man, I’m missing a step. I’m slowing you guys down. I love you.’ People can relate to that, that’s life imitating art, you know what I mean?" (07:57 onward).

Another wrestling veteran was similarly upset with how AEW handled The Gunn Club's turn

Billy Gunn's betrayal at the hands of his sons isn't something often seen in wrestling, with the closest being the now-renowned feud between Dustin and Cody Rhodes. Unfortunately, while AEW likely has a bigger plan, veterans are not pleased with the storyline at all.

During a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling manager shared his thoughts on the segment.

"This was done like s**t because it just - the match was just to get them out there and then they did the angle which they've been teasing somewhat, anybody could see coming. But, you can't believe that the kids are going to be beating up the father, just like brothers never wanted to do angles!" Cornette pointed out. (2:28 onward).

Now that Gunn has been saved by The Acclaimed, will AEW fans see the father go head-to-head against his own sons? However, the brothers will likely address the reasoning behind their attack soon, hopefully explaining why they acted as deviously as they did.

