AEW is set for a shake-up on an upcoming date with respect to its broadcast schedule.

According to a report shared by Andrew Zarian on X, AEW Rampage will depart from its usual Friday night slot. Instead, it will air live on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, following the broadcast of the company's flagship show, Dynamite.

The reason cited for the change in scheduling plans is the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament, popularly called March Madness. The event is covered every year by the Jacksonville-based promotion's broadcast partner, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Rampage generally airs on TNT on Friday, whereas Dynamite is broadcast on Wednesday nights on TBS. In his tweet, Zarian reported the shift in the show's usual scheduling for March 20:

“The 3/20 episode of Dynamite will be followed by a live episode of Rampage due to NCAA March Madness,” - posted Zarian. [H/T, Ringside News]

AEW President Tony Khan commented on WWE potentially working with Warner Bros. Discovery

Tony Khan revolutionized the wrestling world when he created All Elite Wrestling in 2019. The company has grown since then in terms of both revenue and reputation. Recently, the President of the promotion shared his comments on the possibility of rival promotion WWE signing a deal with AEW's broadcast partner, Warner Bros. Discovery.

In an interview with Scott Johnson for Going Ringside, Khan spoke about the future of his company's partnership with WBD. His statement followed speculations and reports from December 2023 suggesting that Warner Bros. Discovery was negotiating a deal with WWE to bring Monday Night RAW to the former's network.

Khan expressed his confidence in AEW's position as a profitable entity ahead of media talks in the coming year. He also revealed his optimism regarding his company's working relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery:

"Scott, it’s part of sports. I mean, I think everybody discusses contracts and free agency and things of that nature. You know, I think everybody’s aware that everybody’s going to be talking to everybody in media this coming year. So there’ll be certainly a lot of opportunities. And I think, you know, we’ve had a great history with Warner Brothers Discovery [and] continued to produce great ratings. So I think we’ll be in a very good position next year," he said. [H/T: PWMania]

