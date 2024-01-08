Tony Khan finally comments on WBD potentially signing a deal with WWE

AEW President and booker Tony Khan shared his comments on Warner Bros. Discovery possibly entering into a deal with WWE and the status of All Elite Wrestling's television negotiations in 2024.

Last month, it was reported that Warner Bros. Discovery is negotiating a deal with WWE to bring RAW to their network. Speaking to Scott Johnson on Going Ringside podcast, Khan shared that by the end of the year, the long-term logistics of AEW's TV partnership would be known.

Tony Khan positively appraised the programming produced by the company on TBS and TNT since 2019 and spoke appreciatively of AEW's partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, expressing optimism regarding the future of their partnership.

Addressing rumors that WWE might sign a deal with WBD, Khan said that such possibilities are an inherent part of sports and expressed the view that 2024 will witness several conversations regarding contracts in media and wrestling. He also shared his confidence about AEW's position as a profitable entity in these negotiations.

"Scott, it’s part of sports. I mean, I think everybody discusses contracts and free agency and things of that nature. You know, I think everybody’s aware that everybody’s going to be talking to everybody in media this coming year. So there’ll be certainly a lot of opportunities. And I think, you know, we’ve had a great history with Warner Brothers Discovery [and] continued to produce great ratings. So I think we’ll be in a very good position next year," he said. [H/T: PWMania]

AEW Dynamite will return to Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, this Wednesday. Notable matches announced for the show include a tag team bout pitting Darby Allin and Sting against Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs, as well as a singles match between Sammy Guevara and Ricky Starks.

Former WWE Superstar teases signing with AEW

A released WWE Superstar has hinted at potentially signing with AEW. The talent concerned also referenced several other promotions, and it has sent fans on social media into a frenzy.

Mustafa Ali, who was released from WWE in September 2023, recently took to X/Twitter to share his plans for 2024. Discussing the #MustafaAli2024 campaign, Ali shared that several dream matches will be negotiated in the forthcoming weeks and then proceeded to allude to ROH, TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, NJPW, and AEW as possible destinations in his quest to bring about change wrestling.

Ali has also been working on his physique, and his recent Instagram picture corroborated his excellent shape. Fans all over the world are wondering where they might see Mustafa Ali next.

Will Mustafa Ali be All Elite? Let us know where you want to see him wrestle in the comments below!

