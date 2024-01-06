Released WWE Superstar subtly teases debut in Tony Khan's promotion, vows to "remove The Elite"

A former WWE Superstar has seemingly teased possibly debuting for a major promotion sometime within the year in their recent social media post. This star would be Mustafa Ali.

Ali was part of the string of WWE releases back in September, along with the likes of Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, and Matt Riddle. Both Ziggler and Riddle recently made appearances in NJPW, while Benjamin is yet to reveal his next destination.

On Twitter, Mustafa Ali continued his campaign for 2024 with a message for all his supporters. He mentioned that in the coming weeks, change will come, and dream matches featuring him will be announced. In his message, he seemingly made references to IMPACT, ROH, NJPW, and AEW, possibly teasing these as his next destinations.

He posted the following:

"Esteemed citizens, I want to thank you for your continued support and contributions to the #MustafaAli2024 campaign. Together, we have grabbed the attention of corrupt industry leaders around the world. They know change is coming."

He continued further:

"In the next few weeks, dream matches that have been negotiated will be announced. These matches will have significant ramifications on our mission to restore honor, create an impact through action, take the industry to new horizons and remove the elite who have ruled over us with an iron fist. The campaign for change begins now. Thank you, good night and remember that #InAliWeTrust -Mustafa Ali."

Mustafa Ali shows off physique following WWE release

Following his release back in September, not many knew what Mustafa Ali's plans were moving forward. Once his 90-day no-compete clause stemming from his WWE contract ended, he started making a move regarding his future.

He started his new campaign and had been advertising his return to wrestling. Almost two weeks ago, he posted a picture of his current physique, and he looked to be in incredible shape.

Several stars, including AJ Styles, Randy Orton, PAC, and Jon Moxley, have shown great changes in their physique in their WWE returns after some time away from the ring, and Ali could join that list.

Who do you think Mustafa Ali ends up signing with? Let us know in the comments section below.