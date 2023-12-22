Major WWE deal is "still in play" - Reports

As WWE's flagship show prepares for a new rights deal, wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently revealed behind-the-scenes details of the high-stakes negotiation with Warner Bros. Discovery, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

While Monday Night RAW's current TV deal is nearing its end in September 2024, the future of the show hangs in the balance. Negotiations between the Stamford-based promotion and WBD, despite the latter already hosting Tony Khan's AEW, remained shrouded in secrecy, leaving only speculation.

While speaking on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, the veteran journalist was asked if the discussion between the two companies was "still in play."

Dave Meltzer dropped a bombshell, stating the big reason why WBD may prefer World Wrestling Entertainment over AEW is that the Triple H-led business is at the top of the industry, representing a global reach and brand recognition that held undeniable value.

"It's still majorly in play, absolutely in play, yes. Look, you know that in the TV world, having number one has its value over having number two. (In terms of) cost per viewer, Raw is so much more expensive than AEW, even if AEW had a big raise, it’d still be cheaper per viewer. Also, the AEW viewer is a 13% higher money earner than a WWE viewer."

He continued:

"There’s that value too which is rarely talked about. But in the end, WWE is still number one and WWE also has the ability, whether on TNT or TBS, to raise the station average (ratings)." (H/T Wrestle Talk)

Tony Khan's comments on AEW's relationship with WBD, who are currently interested in WWE

The CEO of All Elite Wrestling spoke in length about the Jacksonville-based promotion's current deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.

During an interview ahead of the Ring of Honor Final Battle media scrum, Tony Khan provided an update on their current relationship with the network.

"Ring of Honor, we haven't had recently as many [talks with WBD]," he shared. But we've had really good conversations about AEW. Even in recent days, I've had really good talks with Warner Brothers Discovery. We've been with them for several years. It's a really exciting time for AEW."

It remains to be seen whether World Wrestling Entertainment will bag TV deals with Warner Bros. Discovery after September 2024.

