Tony Khan comments on AEW's relationship with WBD, who are allegedly interested in WWE RAW

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently commented on AEW's current standing in the Warner Bros. Discovery TV deal after their reported interest in WWE RAW TV rights.

It was recently reported that WBD was among the leading bidders to get the rights of Monday Night RAW, which gave rise to questions about where AEW would fit, as WBD was also in talks with the Jacksonville-based promotion to get AEW TV rights.

Speaking on Ring of Honor Final Battle media scrum, Tony provided an update on their current relationship.

"Ring of Honor, we haven't had recently as many [talks with WBD]," he shared. But we've had really good conversations about AEW. Even in recent days, I've had really good talks with Warner Brothers Discovery. We've been with them for several years. It's a really exciting time for AEW."

Khan further added:

"With media rights and all the things coming up, everyone has to do their due diligence. It's just part of the TV business." H/T[WrestlingInc]

Bully Ray makes a bold claim about AEW CEO Tony Khan

WWE and ECW legend Bully Ray recently made a bold claim about the AEW CEO and head of creative, Tony Khan.

Speaking on the recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray claimed that Khan is not a booker but a matchmaker.

"Tony Khan never sat under a learning tree like all of the other great promoters of the past. In my opinion, Tony Khan is not a booker. He's a matchmaker. There's a huge difference," Bully Ray said. [H/TWrestlingInc]

He further gave an example of the ECW locker room under Paul Heyman's leadership:

"I only bring ECW up when I absolutely need to. You are talking about volatile personalities in that locker room. Guys that would — I can't even put into words how they would rip your throat out — that got along so well. Why? Because we respected our boss and our boss's vision. And if there was ever a problem in that locker room, the boys would police themselves. And if the boys didn't police themselves, Paul [Heyman] would step in and squash it immediately," Bully Ray added. [H/T WrestlingInc]

