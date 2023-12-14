AEW "in danger" of not being renewed by WBD amid massive WWE rumors - Reports

A recent report has highlighted how AEW's broadcasting deal might be in danger of not being renewed by WBD's networks, TBS and TNT.

Rumors have surfaced about WWE being in talks with WBD as its new broadcasting partner in the wake of CM Punk's shocking return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event. This led to murmurs about AEW's current partnership with WBD and its future.

All Elite Wrestling's flagship show, Dynamite, and Friday night show, Rampage, air on TBS, while Collision airs on its sister brand, TNT. Now, a new report by Haus of Wrestling has shed light on the situation, suggesting that Tony Khan's promotion might be in danger of not being renewed. However, it was also noted that the sources within the company quashed the rumors, saying it was news to them.

It'll be interesting to see how things pan out in the coming months. While many consider AEW's ratings to be underwhelming, it still ranks high in the charts. Moreover, though the company's viewership hasn't witnessed a lot of surge, they have been on the stable side.

Plus, with the pay-per-views always doing big numbers for the Jacksonville-based company, it's safe to assume even if their deal with WBD was not being renewed, it won't find difficulty for the promotion to find a new home.

