WWE hoping to get $400,000,000 out of major deal; CM Punk heavily involved - Reports

The latest report sheds light on WWE's plans to get a massive amount out of a major deal in which CM Punk might have been heavily involved.

Punk is one of the most popular stars in the pro wrestling world today. He made a huge name for himself during his first stint in WWE by winning several titles and being untouchable on the mic. The Straight Edge Superstar returned to the Stamford-based promotion at Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event and has been the most talked about wrestler since then. He recently signed a contract with Adam Pearce on RAW.

Dave Meltzer recently tweeted that CM Punk might play a huge role in helping World Wrestling Entertainment to secure a massive deal for the red brand.

Later, on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer expanded on his tweet. He said that WWE was looking to close a deal with different networks like Amazon Prime, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Disney's FX.

The veteran journalist added that the Stamford-based promotion would want to close a deal at $400 million and believes that CM Punk has played a huge role in shifting the deal in the company's favor.

"They would like to get close to $400 million," Meltzer said about the rights fees. "I don't think they're gonna get $400 million but they're shopping it around and WBD obviously being one of them. WBD seemed to be dead and it's not dead. With Punk there and everything like that, it's not dead. It's not like people should go oh my God this and that with AEW. There's no way of knowing anything more other than they did have a meeting and it's not dead. That's all."

Dave Meltzer further mentioned that the RAW deal could be finalized soon because of CM Punk.

"WWE as far as the RAW deal is the belief is that they're finalizing pretty soon. [Paul] Levesque was at RAW [on] Monday. [He] missed the one RAW if you remember because of whatever they were doing. They're trying to close that deal. That's pretty much it. Punk opened up what may have been a shut door. How open that door is or what is gonna transpire, I don't know. [From 02:40 to 03:44]

CM Punk vs. Dominik Mysterio is happening to finalize the WWE RAW deal, according to reports

WWE recently announced that CM Punk's first match would be against Dominik Mysterio on December 26, 2023, at a live event.

During the same edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that The Second City Saint's match against Dirty Dom is taking place to convince everyone that the Stamford-based promotion can get a huge reaction from the audiences during their shows.

"Punk, he's a significant player and that's one of the reasons he's gonna be at the house show in Los Angeles this week because I'm sure that the people who they are courting -- everyone's headquarters is in L.A. I'm sure that they're gonna invite everyone that they're courting there and figuring that they're gonna see, with Punk and Dom, they picked the right opponent for just a great reaction to go look, this is what you're getting, this is the show we're selling." [From 03:44 to 04:15]

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Punk in action against Dominik Mysterio at the live event. It remains to be seen when he will compete on WWE television.

