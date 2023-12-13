Blockbuster CM Punk announcement for first match in 141 months; three-time WWE champion involved 

CM Punk is the talk of the town when it comes to WWE. How can he not be after his epic return at the end of Survivor Series?

Following noteworthy promos on SmackDown and RAW, Punk has started being announced for matches. While he has declared himself for the 2024 Royal Rumble Match, that is not his WWE in-ring return.

The Second City Saint will wrestle Dominik Mysterio at the annual Madison Square Garden live event on December 26. This will be CM Punk's first match at "The World's Most Famous Arena" since March 2012, when he teamed with Triple H and Randy Orton to defeat Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, and Dolph Ziggler.

The official MSG Twitter handle announced the match between Punk and Dirty Dom. The two are also set to wrestle at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, a few days later.

WWE changed the card for the Madison Square Garden live event, with The American Nightmare originally scheduled to take on the three-time WWE champion. Their Last Man Standing Match was replaced by CM Punk's in-ring return after nearly a decade.

Rhodes can instead team with Jey Uso against Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Jey was set to team with Sami Zayn, but it now seems the latter is injured and may miss the show.

Will CM Punk win the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble Match?

It would be poetic for CM Punk to win the Royal Rumble precisely 10 years to the day he quit WWE.

He is among the favorites to win, having already teased going after Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship.

Punk's promo opposite The Visionary sparked massive interest in a WrestleMania match between the two. It seems the likely direction WWE will go in, whether the former AEW star wins the Rumble or not. We are in for an absolute treat this 'Mania season!

