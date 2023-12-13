WWE makes massive Cody Rhodes change following CM Punk's return 

WWE just made a massive change involving Cody Rhodes after CM Punk's return to the company.

CM Punk made headlines when he made his much-anticipated return at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. Since then, the Straight Edge Superstar has been busy appearing on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Deadline. This week on RAW, Punk announced that he would join the red brand's roster.

Since his return to the company, Punk has been delivering promos, but he hasn't stepped back into the ring for a match yet. We reported earlier that Punk will compete at a WWE live event on 12/26 against Dominik Mysterio at Madison Square Garden. Now, new details have come to light about this match.

According to PWInsider, Dominik Mysterio was supposed to face Cody Rhodes in a Last Man Standing match. However, the former WWE Champion has since replaced Cody in the match.

This will also be the first time Punk has competed at Madison Square Garden since 2012.

CM Punk came face-to-face with Seth Rollins on RAW

Ever since Punk's return, one superstar has been vocal about not wanting anything to do with the Straight Edge Superstar. Seth Rollins has addressed why he dislikes Punk at live shows, and even Punk has referenced Rollins during his promos.

However, this Monday on RAW, Rollins and Punk finally came face-to-face when the former interrupted him. Seth didn't mince words when he said how much he hated Punk. Surprisingly, the former AEW star didn't say much but warned him that this was the only free pass he would get.

WWE has been teasing a match between these two men for some time now, and after this confrontation, it looks like fans might finally get their wish.

What do you make of CM Punk competing at Madison Square Garden? Sound off in the comments section.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.