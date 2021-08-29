AEW set to make more major signings in the near future

In a recent interview with Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan teased a number of additions to the roster in the coming months.

Khan was initially asked about Daniel Bryan signing with AEW, which he didn't answer but did say that the company is looking to make more additions to the roster, including "some activity in the near future." Apart from Bryan, there have also been rumors that Bray Wyatt, Adam Cole and Ruby Soho (fka Ruby Riott) could be on their way to All Elite Wrestling.

Here's what Tony Khan had to say about AEW making more signings in the coming months:

"I'm definitely going to make more additions over the next four to six months and I think there will be some activity in the near future. I can't specify what it is and I don't think anybody will really want me to, just like nobody would have wanted any confirmation of anything going into The First Dance, what it was or how it was going to come off. I definitely will be active and have been active, signing people, from day one in this company and recruiting talent is key to any wrestling company."

"It's key to any sports business, whether its the NFL or English football or wrestling and in this case of wrestling I think we've built as good a roster as I believe you can build in this amount of time with so many stars, a really really good core of people that have been here from day one and we've expanded consistently. I think the additions we've made have been smart additions and are really well-positioned now with expanding our TV," said Tony Khan.

Daniel Bryan could be set to make his AEW debut at All Out

Daniel Bryan was initially expected to make his AEW debut on the September 22nd episode of Dynamite, the Grand Slam edition, from the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. However, it now looks like his debut has been moved up to All Out on September 5th in Chicago.

The story was originally broken by Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net and seems to be due to internal concerns about rising COVID cases as well as the possible increase of COVID restrictions in New York.

If any quotes are used from this article please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit Wrestling Observer Radio.

Catch Alberto Del Rio in conversation with Sportskeeda fans talking about CM Punk! Click right here!

Edited by Kaushik Das