Daniel Bryan to make AEW debut at All Out 2021- Reports

Daniel Bryan is arguably the biggest free agent in the world right now, and it has now emerged that the former WWE Champion will make his AEW debut at All Out.

The report was released by Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, stating that AEW changed plans and fast-tracked Daniel Bryan's debut amidst COVID-19 related mandates in New York. The promotion also wanted to capitalize on the CM Punk buzz.

"After speaking with multiple sources within AEW, I can now confirm that the company has upped plans for Bryan Danielson’s debut. The new plan I was told is for Danielson to debut at AEW’s All Out PPV on September 5th, 2021. I had initially heard this rumor a couple weeks back, but was able to confirm the plan with multiple sources."

"I was also told that the decision was made after concern continued to grow internally over covid-19, as mandates and restrictions have tighten in New York. So unless the decide to push the debut even further to TNT, it looks as though Danielson’s debut is a lock for Chicago," said Haynes.

If true, AEW will be making their second major signing of the year after snapping up CM Punk this month.

CM Punk teased Daniel Bryan to AEW during this week's Dynamite

While Daniel Bryan joining AEW was speculated almost two months back, it seems almost like a lock now in recent times.

CM Punk further added fuel to the fire on AEW Dynamite when he asked the crowd to remain patient as they chanted "YES," stating it was someone else's schtick.

CM Punk teased Daniel Bryan in #AEW. The fans chanted "YES!" and Punk said "that’s someone else’s shtick and you may have to be a bit more patient." #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ZsHLH6zz2I — NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW news (@nodqdotcom) August 26, 2021

The Second City Saint then posted an Instagram story of himself and Daniel Bryan shaking hands.

AEW is making big strides, with two massive superstars joining a roster that already has some big names.

How they proceed with Punk and Bryan remains to be seen, but if you're an AEW fan, you have every right to be thrilled.

Catch Alberto Del Rio in conversation with Sportskeeda fans talking about CM Punk! Click right here!

Edited by Alan John