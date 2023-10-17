AEW has signed a talent who was once #1 in WWE, says Mark Henry: "Undertaker was next"

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently spoke about a brand-new AEW signing who was positioned next to The Undertaker in the Stamford-based promotion.

The star in question is none other than Adam Copeland, who made his shocking arrival to All Elite Wrestling at Wrestle Dream. The former Edge is currently in a feud with his long-time time friend and current TNT Champion, Christain Cage.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Henry praised Adam Copeland and spoke on his AEW signing:

"That's huge, anytime you get a Hall of Fame caliber talent and there are levels to it you know you got Hall of Fame caliber wrestlers that were more in the assistant's role but when you get a guy that was the franchise. A guy whose name was on the top of the bill with other unbelievable names. There was a time when Edge's name was at the top and Undertaker was next. So anytime you get a guy like that it's gonna be more beneficial not for ratings but for the developmental people that he's gonna be in the ring with." [6:01-6:52]

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry wants CM Punk to face Seth Rollins

AEW veteran Mark Henry recently spoke about CM Punk possibly returning to WWE and challenging Seth 'Freakin' Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Henry explained how the clash between Rollins and Punk would be great:

"I don't want to see nothing more than [CM Punk challenging Rollins]," Mark Henry said. "That would be a monumental deal for both parties involved. It would be monumental to hear CM Punk's music play, to come out against Seth Rollins."

Bully Ray also gave his thoughts and pointed out that the former AEW World Champion would fit well in IMPACT:

"I think CM Punk would mean more for the professional wrestling business overall in a different company other than AEW or the WWE. I think that him in Impact could help raise Impact's stock, but I totally understand why he would want to go back to the WWE." (H/T WrestlingINC)

