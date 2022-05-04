AEW stable challenges Malakai Black's faction ahead of Dynamite

Varsity Blonds apparently haven't forgotten the events of AEW Dynamite last year, where Malakai Black blinded Julia Hart. They recently threw down the gauntlet to House of Black.

Back in December, Malakai Black attacked Julia in the middle of an interview with the Varsity Blonds. As the lights went off amidst Tony Schiovane's questions, Malakai suddenly appeared to spit black mist into the 20-year-old star's eyes and disappeared just as quickly. This has left the Varsity Blonds' member wearing an eye-patch every time she appears on-screen.

On a recent episode of AEW Dark, Brian Pillman Jr. took hold of the mic to address the House of Black. The Varsity Blonds reflected on the current condition of Julia Hart, ending the segment with a challenge to Malakai Black's faction.

Julia Hart has previously been teased as a potential recruit for the House of Black. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what the upcoming confrontation between Malakai Black and Varsity Blonds will lead to.

AEW star Malakai Black's stable was recently slammed by Jim Cornette

Despite a significant response from fans, according to Jim Cornette, the House of Black stable is 'sub-standard'.

The House of Black's most recent appearance saw them trying to unmask Fuego Del Sol. Before they could succeed, the trio were interrupted by the reformed Death Triangle, which forced Malakai Black's faction to retreat after a short tussle.

The segment was heavily criticized by veteran manager Jim Cornette in his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience.

"Maybe this is why they're constantly in the dark, because they know that it sucks and they don't want people to get a good close look at it so that's why they're always in the dark. Let's cover that sh*t up, don't... Here you're trying to sell this sub-standard product, control the lighting, subdued lighting. Don't let anybody get a good close look at it." [6:33-6:54]

While House of Black's presence has turned a lot of heads in each of their appearances, the group doesn't have any notable achievements to its name. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how Malakai Black and his faction perform in their upcoming feuds.

