AEW star has 3-word response after Bayley pays tribute to them on WWE RAW this week

WWE Superstar Bayley received a social media response from a current AEW star after she recently paid tribute to FTR.

During a recent match on RAW, Bayley accidentally fell into the ring trying to tag herself in, much to the amusement of the fans in attendance. However, the former Women's Champion claimed that she fell in the ring after studying FTR during their tag team matches and how they try to get themselves involved from the outside.

FTR's Dax Harwood responded by posting the exact sequence Bayley replicated on RAW, where Cash Wheeler fell into the ring during their match with DIY in 2016. This trick prevented Johnny Gargano from making a hot tag.

"We da best," tweeted Dax.

During their NXT run, The Revival was seen as heels, so it's unlikely that they will try to pull something like this off in AEW now that they are faces. But it's clear to see that their influence is felt around the wrestling business.

Dax Harwood will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite

Since they won the AEW Tag Team Championships on the April 5th edition of Dynamite, many have wondered who FTR's first challengers could possibly be.

One set of challengers who might be sowing the seeds right now is Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. The duo have been inches away from capturing the gold earlier this year. This Wednesday on Dynamite, Jarrett might take a step in the right direction in getting another shot.

Jeff Jarrett vs. Dax Harwood...?!



This week on Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett will go one-on-one with Dax Harwood in what will be Dax's first singles match since November 2022. Jarrett has yet to win a one-on-one match on Dynamite since his debut in All Elite Wrestling, but all that could change this week.

