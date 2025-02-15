AEW star Adam Cole files an interesting trademark

Adam Cole is looking to get back on track in 2025 after a long stretch of inactivity and underutilization, primarily due to an injury he suffered in late 2023. Amid his climb back to the top of AEW, he's filed an interesting trademark for his own ring name.

All Elite Wrestling generally doesn't trademark its wrestlers' names or likenesses, leaving them free to use their gimmicks on the independent scene or even rival companies if they depart AEW. Some take it upon themselves to trademark their own names and personas for use in merchandise or other business ventures.

Adam Cole (real name Austin Jenkins), who recently lost a bid for the AEW World Trios Championship alongside his Undisputed Kingdom partners Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong, has reportedly filed to trademark his ring name with the United States Patent & Trademark Office. You can see the filing below:

"Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes."

Adam Cole may have unfinished business with the Death Riders

Jon Moxley and his Death Riders painted a massive target on their backs when they revealed their mission to tear AEW down and rebuild it in their image. Moxley has several top stars coming after him, but Adam Cole and The Undisputed Kingdom are more interested in the World Trios Championship currently held by PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta.

The Undisputed Kingdom earned a match against the Death Riders trio on the most recent edition of Dynamite, but they came up short. However, judging by the animosity brewing between the two groups and Adam Cole's own declaration, it seems that Cole, O'Reilly, and Strong might be regrouping for another attempt at dethroning the champions.

Adam Cole hasn't managed to win an AEW title since signing with the promotion in 2021. Whether he and The Undisputed Kingdom can claim the World Trios Championship this year remains to be seen.

