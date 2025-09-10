AEW star Adam Copeland could go back to WWE for one reason only, believes Analyst

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) is one of the most accomplished stars in wrestling today. He is a former 11-time World Champion in WWE and a former TNT Champion. WWE Analyst Sam Roberts recently stated that he believes Adam could return to the Stamford-based promotion for a single reason.
After having a great run in WWE after his wrestling return in 2020, Cope joined AEW in 2023. Since then he's been a major part of the company's roster. While speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts said that he believes Adam might return to WWE in the future.
"I think Edge coming back at a certain point would be meaningful. You know, I think the idea of what you look at is, guys that you want to see or superstars that you want to see have a last match and have their last match in a WWE ring and it's tough because like Nikki Bella could have an amazing run and then go into the Hall of Fame, but she's already in the Hall of Fame. Same thing with Edge. Like you'd love for him to come back, have a big match, and then go in the Hall of Fame, but he's already in the Hall of Fame. But still I think that that Edge is somebody that could come back and have like, you know, a short run and maybe one big match to end the thing, you know, whenever he's done in AEW."
It will be interesting to see Adam Copeland back in WWE for another run.
Adam Copeland talks about John Cena
The Rated-R Superstar recently talked about the Cenation leader while appearing on a podcast. While speaking with ScreenRant, he praised Cena and discussed the last conversation he had with him.
"No, but we had talked briefly when he came back there, and I was with WWE, and he said, 'How are you doing this, man? You're having half an hour matches and stuff.' We haven't talked about retiring or anything like that. John is a very... He's thought this through. He's thought of every scenario and every conceivable direction and all of those things. He's an intelligent man, so, I'm sure he has already come to terms." Adam Copeland said.
Fans are excited to see what John Cena will do with only 4 months left on his retirement tour.