AEW star addresses being not on the All In card at Wembley, makes a bold statement

AEW's All In pay-per-view is officially in the books. The long-awaited event, held at Wembley Stadium in London and attended by 81,035 wrestling fans, turned out to be the massive spectacle it was promised to be.

After the show, Tony Khan announced that the company will return to Wembley next year for another edition of All In. An AEW star who did not wrestle at the event has now made a bold statement in regard to next year's show. The star in question is Sammy Guevara.

On his YouTube channel, AEW Star Sammy Guevara, who accompanied Chris Jericho for his match against Will Ospreay at All In, talked about his experience at the pay-per-view.

"It’s wild seeing all those people in the crowd. I was only ringside, in Chris’ corner, but just to experience 81,000 people was pretty sick. Chris had fireworks going off in his entrance, and they were going off above us, and he’s singing his way to the ring. I just look around, I’m like, 'Woah, this is f**king nuts. This is crazy,'" Guevara said.

The 30-year-old talked about not performing at one of the biggest professional wrestling events and said people were disappointed. However, Guevara vowed to work hard so the company would have no option but to put him on the match card for next year's event.

“I saw people disappointed I wasn’t wrestling this year, and it just is what it was. You can’t change what you can’t change. But what you can do is f**king work hard, bust your a**, and make sure that next year, they have no choice but to put me on the card. So that’s exactly what we’re gonna do." (H/t Fightful)

Chris Jericho frustrated after losing to Will Ospreay at AEW All In

Will Ospreay defeated The Ocho at Wembley Stadium in London. After the match, Jericho, frustrated by the loss, shoved Guevara away and walked to the back.

Sammy Guevara, one of the Four Pillars of All Elite Wrestling, has been a longtime protege of Jericho and has stuck with the former AEW Champion since the beginning of his run in the company.

However, Jericho's actions after the match might indicate an end to the partnership and the start of a rivalry between the master and the student.

