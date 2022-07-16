Popular AEW star addresses Hook's status in top stable

FTW Champion Ricky Starks has given an update on the status within the Team Taz stable as to whether the cold-hearted Handsome-Devil Hook is still a member of the group.

Starks has been with the group since its inception in 2020, with former WWE announcer Taz being the leader and Brian Cage being the other inaugural member.

Since then, Powerhouse Hobbs and the cold-hearted handsome devil have both joined the group, and have gone on to become one of the most popular factions in All Elite Wrestling.

However, Taz's son has been flying solo as of late, which has caused some debate amongst wrestling fans as to whether he is still a member of Team Taz. Ricky Starks has cleared up any speculation in a recent interview with Wrestling Inc.

"Hook is still part of Team Taz for sure I mean by proxy his father you know. But Hook has also been busy with his own type of thing I think that’s what it is. I get a lot of questions about that like why Hook isn’t around and it’s just a matter of-Danhausen for one being one of them, and two he’s just kind of a lone wolf you know.” - said Starks. [17:09-17:30]

While the cold-hearted handsome devil has been doing his own thing, Team Taz has made two attempts at winning the AEW Tag Team Championships. However, they were unsuccessful on both occasions.

Hook is currently undefeated in his AEW career

There aren't many members of the AEW roster who have perfect records at the time of writing. However, the 23-year-old is one of them.

At the time of writing, The Cold-Hearted Handsome-Devil is a perfect 10-0 in AEW. Nine of those victories came from singles matches, all of which were on AEW's major shows.

His most recent victory came on the June 24th, 2022 edition of AEW Rampage, where he took on The DKC, who was representing the NJPW LA Dojo. However, he was no match for the 23-year old.

Other victims of Taz's son include the likes of Serpentico, Fuego Del Sol and QT Marshall. It remains to be seen who can stop the 23-year old's impressive run.

CM Punk recently teased a potential matchup between himself and the second generation star and you can read about that here.

Please credit Wrestling Inc. and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Alberto Del Rio wished Paige well following her departure from WWE. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far